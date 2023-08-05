PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 25,240,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,408. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

