PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 25,240,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,408. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.