PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 237.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

