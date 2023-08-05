Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 502,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,191. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

