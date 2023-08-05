Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

