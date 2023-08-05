Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.