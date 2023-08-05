Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 725,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

