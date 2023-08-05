Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

