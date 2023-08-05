Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 468,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,365. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

