Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.62. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 106,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

