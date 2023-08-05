Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.62. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 106,719 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.
Insider Activity at Perma-Fix Environmental Services
In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.