Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 204,014 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.03 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

