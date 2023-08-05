Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 469,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.21% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.