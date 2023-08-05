Perpetual Ltd Invests $11.20 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.