Perpetual Ltd Invests $21.01 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

