Perpetual Ltd Invests $8.62 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,591 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

