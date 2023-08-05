Perpetual Ltd Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.24% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

HHC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,138,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,959,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,138,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,959,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 234,149 shares of company stock worth $17,417,587. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

