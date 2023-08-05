Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 257,024 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.