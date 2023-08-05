Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 265,725 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 265,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

