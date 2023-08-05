PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 547,779 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

