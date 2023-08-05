PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. PGT Innovations updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 679,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.72. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
