Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

