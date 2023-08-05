Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. 789,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.