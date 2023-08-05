Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 1.8 %

PINS opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,875 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.