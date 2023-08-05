Piper Sandler Boosts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

