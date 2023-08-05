Piper Sandler Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $20.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

