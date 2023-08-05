Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 5,089,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,715. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

