Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,852,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,872 shares.The stock last traded at $63.55 and had previously closed at $66.25.
The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
