Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,032,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $386,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3,482.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

