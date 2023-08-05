PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Up 2.8%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 24,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 14,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research firms have commented on PBTHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PointsBet Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

