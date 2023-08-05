Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

