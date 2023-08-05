Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

