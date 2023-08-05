Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 10.5% Following Weak Earnings

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 1,005,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 693,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 57.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.00.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.