Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price Down 10.5% After Earnings Miss

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.5% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 1,005,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 693,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

