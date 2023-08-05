Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Post Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Post stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. 969,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,407. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.