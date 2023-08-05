Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Post Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Post stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. 969,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,407. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

