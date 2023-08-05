PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.70

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 127.2% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00284700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

