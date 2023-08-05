Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

POWI stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

