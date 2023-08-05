Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 1,016,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $358,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,420.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

