Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

