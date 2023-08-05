Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27 to $4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $67.38. 290,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

