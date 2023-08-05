Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 0.7%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.69 and last traded at C$18.81. Approximately 66,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 94,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.06.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

