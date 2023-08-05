Private Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $445.72. The stock had a trading volume of 846,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

