Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.04. 61,702,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,673,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.41. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.