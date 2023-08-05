Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $203,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,570,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

