Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.07.

NYSE PCOR traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $279,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,979,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $279,988.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,979,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

