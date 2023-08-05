Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

