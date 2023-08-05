ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.81 ($9.68) and last traded at €8.96 ($9.84). Approximately 418,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.05 ($9.95).
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 7.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.91.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.