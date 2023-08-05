ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.81 ($9.68) and last traded at €8.96 ($9.84). Approximately 418,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.05 ($9.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.91.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

