Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Prothena Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 756,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.