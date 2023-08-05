ProVise Management Group LLC Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

