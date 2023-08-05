ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
