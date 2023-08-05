ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 19,655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

